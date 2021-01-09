Orbs Market Cap Reaches $32.05 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. Orbs has a total market cap of $32.05 million and $2.29 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00705955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

