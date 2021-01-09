Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $114.07 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $114.07 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

