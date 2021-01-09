Origin Dollar (OUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $356.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 566.5% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $356.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.43 or 0.00721675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

