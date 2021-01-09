Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $35.81 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $35.81 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.81 or 0.04184443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00291517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,179,223 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

