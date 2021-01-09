Origin Sport Reaches One Day Volume of $933,787.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $588,278.38 and approximately $933,787.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

