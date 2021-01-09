OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.84 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $60.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,849,093 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OriginTrail can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

