Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $41.49 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $41.49 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00006153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

