OST Market Capitalization Reaches $10.78 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $89,089.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

