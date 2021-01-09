Own (CHX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.59 or 0.04188370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Own Profile

CHX is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Own is owndata.network . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.