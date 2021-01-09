OWNDATA Market Capitalization Achieves $630,883.94 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $630,883.94 and $72.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043280 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001428 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002850 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002484 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.