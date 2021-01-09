PancakeSwap Hits Market Cap of $54.18 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.18 million and $4.13 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00024148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00110335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.93 or 0.00718788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00219545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00054378 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 138,125,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,970,710 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

