Pantos Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $7,795.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.