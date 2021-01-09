Parachute Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $222,543.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 114.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,448,030 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

