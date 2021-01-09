Parkgene Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 160% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $383,189.12 and $205.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.