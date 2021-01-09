ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0287

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $579,809.63 and approximately $240.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 105.8% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,741.05 or 1.00199452 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010787 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043507 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

