PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $59.93 million and $1.76 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043916 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002825 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002525 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.