Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Particl has a market cap of $6.55 million and $23,948.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005968 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,745,558 coins and its circulating supply is 9,711,225 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.