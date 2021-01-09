Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0089

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Patientory has a total market cap of $621,418.32 and $5,751.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.