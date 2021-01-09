Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $5,060.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00107960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00700070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00217735 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, YoBit, Exrates, Hotbit, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

