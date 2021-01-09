Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

