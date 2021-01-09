Paul J. Mellett Sells 6,000 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00.

ENTA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 153,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,469. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $61.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $915.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.