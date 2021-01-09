PAX Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.71 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,876.39 or 0.04641777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $92.90 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 49,512 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

