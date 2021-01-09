PAXEX Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $7,190.34 and approximately $34.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00441134 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

