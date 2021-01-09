Paxos Standard Market Capitalization Reaches $244.45 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Coinbit. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.45 million and $172.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, CoinEx, P2PB2B, C2CX, Sistemkoin, BW.com, ZB.COM, CoinPlace, Bittrex, CoinExchange, DDEX, Binance, CoinBene, BitMax, BigONE, HitBTC, Hotbit, Crex24, Gate.io, OKCoin, BitMart, Coinbit, WazirX, Coinsuper, Bitrue, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Iquant, KuCoin, SouthXchange, TOKOK, Bitfinex, MXC, Coinall, OKEx, DigiFinex, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

