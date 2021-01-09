Paxos Standard Token Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

