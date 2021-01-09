PayBX Price Reaches $0.0048 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One PayBX token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

