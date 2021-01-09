PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $127,747.88 and $2.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00106157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00717776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00219275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052380 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.