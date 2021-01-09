Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Payfair has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $33,918.64 and approximately $1,576.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

