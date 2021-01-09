PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $242.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

