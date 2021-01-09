PayPie Reaches Market Cap of $783,747.57 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $783,747.57 and approximately $924.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

