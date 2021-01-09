PEAKDEFI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,644.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $159,644.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

