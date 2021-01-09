Peercoin (PPC) Trading 48.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $14.07 million and $154,956.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039362 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,696,059 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

