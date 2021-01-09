Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.98

Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.98 and traded as high as $39.04. Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 19,054 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.98. The company has a market capitalization of £14.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) Company Profile (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated maintenance, and basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers, as well as wiring board for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.