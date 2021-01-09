PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.80. 401,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,830. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $60,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

