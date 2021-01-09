Penta Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and Bit-Z. During the last week, Penta has traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $158,921.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.