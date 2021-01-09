Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE PNR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pentair by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $344,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

