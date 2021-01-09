Peony Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $93,363.93 and $2,799.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,182,437 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

