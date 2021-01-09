pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a market capitalization of $375,379.39 and $3,286.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

