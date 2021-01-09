PEPS Coin (PEPS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $126,162.44 and $8.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009681 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000955 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001180 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,526,290 coins and its circulating supply is 41,318,593 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

