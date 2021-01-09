Permission Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $888,595.73 and $35,140.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

