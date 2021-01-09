Perpetual Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and $3.22 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,780,298 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

