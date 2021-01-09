Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $12,811,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 208,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

