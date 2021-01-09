PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.51

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.50. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 6,923 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.72 million. On average, analysts predict that PFB Co. will post 2.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

