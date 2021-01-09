Phantasma Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $87,181.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.86 or 0.99720538 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043990 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

