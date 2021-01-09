Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Stock Price Up 188.9%

Shares of Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) traded up 188.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 53,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 29,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

