Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $414,517.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.43 or 0.00721675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,429,381,303 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

