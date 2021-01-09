Phoenixcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $331,883.68 and $4.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 107.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,788.99 or 0.99833994 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00264283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00440469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00149206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00030630 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

