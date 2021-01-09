PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0288

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.50 million and $121,615.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

