Phoneum Trading 25.5% Lower This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $90,967.46 and $573.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

