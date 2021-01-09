Phore (PHR) Price Up 51.6% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Phore has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001657 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006313 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,959,264 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

